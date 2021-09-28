John E. Kangas
February 22, 1934 - September 19, 2021
John Edward Kangas, of Finlayson, Minnesota, passed away at his home on September 19, 2021. He was 87 years old.
John was born in Finlayson, Minnesota on February 22, 1934 to John and Ailie (Johnson) Kangas. He attended school in Finlayson. In October of 1957 he married Elsie June Nelson.
John was a lifetime member of the Escapee Club. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and working on cars and engines.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Ailie Kangas and his sister Eleanor George.
John is survived by his sons; Craig (Gloria), Kevin (Cindy) and Randy, daughter Janice (Ken Zacher), and his sister, JoAnn DeVeris, 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Private family services will be held.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.