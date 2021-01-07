Joseph Ocel

Joseph N. Ocel
April 22, 1947 - December 27, 2020
Joseph Neil Ocel, 73, Finlayson, died suddenly at his home after battling chronic health issues. He was born on April 22, 1947 in Minneapolis to Joseph and Ida Ocel. Joe grew up in Columbia Heights where he attended school graduating in 1965. On September 12, 1970, Joe married Terry Ristamaki in Coon Rapids. Joe worked for the City of Columbia Heights for many years retiring in 2004. He was a very hard working and known to be a jack of all trades which led him to having many other jobs throughout the years including owning his woodworking business, Columbia Craftsman. After retiring in 2004, Joe built his home in Finlayson where they would eventually move. He loved to hunt, fish, and tinker on many different projects. He was extremely proud of his restored 1951 Ford and was currently finishing up restoring a 1951 Caterpillar Dozer.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Ida.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 50 years, Terry; 2 daughters: Tracie (Marc) Smith of Duluth and Kristine (Troy) Schoenrock of Blaine; 6 grandchildren: Madeline, Tyler, Keaton, Danielle, Allison, and Brianna; brother: George Ocel of Andover and his 2 sons: Jason and Shane; sister-in-law: Lynn Eley of Blaine and her 3 children: James, Scott, and Melissa.
Visitation will be from 11 am until the 1 pm service Saturday, January 2, 2021 in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake. Face masks are required along with social distancing. The service will be broadcast in the funeral home parking lot to 101.3 FM and will also be available on a ZOOM conference link : https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81665278292Meeting ID: 816 6527 8292
Burial will follow in Spring Park Cemetery, Sandstone. Cards may be sent to the funeral home and they will be forwarded to the family: The Family of Joe Ocel, HHK Funeral Home, PO Box 338, Moose Lake, MN 55767. Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake, MN.
