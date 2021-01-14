Joy Korpi
October 2, 1943 - December 29, 2020
Joy Korpi, age 77, of Foley, Minn. formerly of Finlayson, passed away on December 29, 2020 at the Gardens of Foley.
Joy Arlene Korpi was born on October 2, 1943 in Grass Lake Township near Braham, Minn.
Joy grew up on the family farm near Braham with her parents, Floyd & Hazel (Christenson) Swanson, two brothers and one sister.
She attended elementary school at the Seward School, a one room rural school near her home. She also attended Braham High School and later received her GED.
Joy married Gordon Sandeen on December 28, 1960 and they resided in Pine City, Minn. They had two children, Daniel and Pamela. They later divorced.
She married Donald Korpi on May 12, 1995. They lived in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula for several years where they operated an archery shop. They later moved back to Minnesota where they bought land and built their home near Finlayson.
In 2014, due to health reasons Joy moved to the Gardens at Foley Nursing Home in Foley, Minn. which became her home until her passing. While living there she had a reputation as a story teller and jokester and was loved and adored by the staff. Many became like family to her and she truly felt at home with all the love and support she was given while residing there.
Joy spent her life working in the health care field. Her jobs included pharmacy technician, CNA and Home Health Aid. She enjoyed caring for other people.
Joy had a love for animals and always shared her home with her dogs and cats. She enjoyed bird feeding and watching deer. She had a green thumb and enjoyed her house plants and gardening. In her younger years her hobbies included camping and trout fishing “Up North”, deer hunting and duck hunting with her family. She also loved and cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Joy is survived by her son Dan (Debbie) Sandeen of Grand Rapids, Minn. Her daughter Pam (Steve) Theisen of Foreston, Minn, her grandsons Brad and Bryan Sandeen, her granddaughters Jamie (Trumond) Kollar and Brittany Theisen (Jay Carlson) and two great granddaughters, Josie and Evie Kollar. Brothers Ellsworth Swanson, Warren (Audrey) Swanson and sister Audrey Mattson, step children Tony Korpi, Dawn Kubat and Julie Schumacher and her children Isaiah and Aliyah, many nieces and nephews and also her beloved Chihuahua Dre.
She was proceeded in death by her parents and husbands Gordon Sandeen and Donald Korpi.
A visitation was be held on Thursday, January 7, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dresser-Methven Funeral Home in Mora, Minn. A private service will be held later.
Arrangements by Dresser-Methven Funeral and Cremations Services of Mora, MN, www.methvenfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.