Karen Dupuis

Karen E. Dupuis
February 2, 1940 - July 20, 2020
Karen E. Dupuis, age 80 of St. Peter, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Rivers Edge Hospital in St. Peter.
Karen Elizabeth Dupuis, born February 2, 1940 to Fred and Muriel Heywood in Saint Paul. Karen graduated from Harding High School in 1958 with high honors and many art awards. Her love of art stayed strong throughout her life and emerged in many forms. From gardening beautiful flowers and plump vegetables, to decorating her house with great passion (especially during Christmas where her house transformed into a winter wonderland), to crafting with wood, to cooking delicious dishes, to painting and drawing, Karen was always creating masterpieces with her mind and hands.
She also had a passion for animals, and was always caring for a dog and a smattering of other pets. Her kindness and care for the life of others shone too in her job as a nursing assistant, where she was loved and adored by all coworkers and patients. She loved her family, and especially her grandchildren, who she spoiled with homemade treats, handcrafted Halloween costumes, sewed dresses for all their dolls, handwritten cards sent weekly while they were at college, and more. She was always happiest when she was serving others. Karen is preceded in death by her parents, sister Mary, and husband Marlin. She is survived by her daughter Sheila (Jeff) Anderson, and grandchildren Maggie, Lilly, Greta and Marty.
Due to COVID restrictions, we will have a private funeral at Fort Snelling. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
(Published in the Pine County Courier 7.30.20)
