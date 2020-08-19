Kathleen M. Aust
March 22, 1945 - August 12, 2020
Kathleen Marie Fey was born in a farmhouse west of Friesland, Minnesota on March 22, 1945. She passed away on August 12, 2020. She was the daughter of Sgt. Russell Fey and Henriette (Nieboer) Fey.
Following the end of World War II she moved with her parents to Pipestone, Minn., and subsequently to Edgerton, Minn., where she finished high school.
Kathy attended the University of Minnesota, Morris for two years, and then transferred to the Minneapolis campus, where she earned both bachelors and masters degrees. She taught briefly at both Morris and the main campus.
In 1970 she married James Aust and moved, first to a farm near Benson, Minn., and subsequently to Minneapolis where she resumed work on her doctorate.
In 1977 the marriage ended and Kathy moved to her home on Grindstone Lake. She was employed by the Federal Correctional Institution, first as a Correctional Officer and then in the UNICOR Print Shop, where she completed a 21-year career, retiring in 1998.
In retirement, Kathy enjoyed several pastimes, notably golf and travel. She played golf on the Sandstone Women’s League for 15 years and traveled widely in Europe, Asia and North America. She also liked cribbage, and hosted regular get-togethers at her home.
Art and politics were lifelong passions; and she served for several years as a member of the OSAC board of directors, as well as a Director of the Pine County DFL and as an Election Judge in Dell Grove Twp.
Kathy enjoyed a wide circle of friends - former work colleagues, camping and golfing partners, travel companions, old college classmates, neighbors and cronies.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a three-year-old brother, Bobby. She is survived by her sister, Judy, and brother-in-law, Steve Seidmeyer, along with several cousins and their families.
Memorials may be sent to the Freedom from Religion Foundation, P.O. Box 750, Madison, WI 53701. An open house celebration will be held Friday, August 28 at Osprey Wild from 2 - 4 p.m.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, Minn. www.methvenfuneralhome.com?
(Published in the Pine County Courier 8.20.20)
