Kim W. Johnson
September 5, 1964 - March 2, 2022
Kim West Johnson, 57, of Sandstone, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth surrounded and supported by his family.
Kim was born on September 5, 1964, in St. Paul, Minn. to Garry and Kay (Anderson) Johnson, the fourth of six children. The Johnson family lived in White Bear Lake before settling in North Branch when Kim was young.
He graduated from North Branch Senior High School in 1983. He moved to Manhattan, Kan. where he studied horticulture at Kansas State University and played pool at Fast Eddy’s. While employed at Branch Manufacturing in North Branch for 18 years, his gregarious nature and mechanical genius helped him excel.
Kim enjoyed many different hobbies and things about life. One could often find him bowling, playing pool, or golfing. He was immensely proud of his hole-in-one, and the only reason he was believed was because his sister Jackie witnessed it (not that Kim ever exaggerated)! He loved the outdoors – fishing, hunting, Atv’ing, snowmobiling, or building a zip line in the backyard. Kim enjoyed singing karaoke, playing the guitar or drums, working on something mechanical with his brother and spending time with his loved ones and dogs.
Kim will be greatly missed for his friendship, stories, and the adventures with the children and grandchildren of his blended family. Dad, uncle and Grampa Kim will be greatly missed for his hugs, guidance, love and support. He will be greatly missed by all those whose lives he touched. Please remember and smile at the memories you have, and more than anything, remember the strength of his love for those around him.
Kim is survived by his significant other, Cathrine (Cat) Tauer; mother Kay (Anderson) Johnson; daughter Kaylana Marie (Johnson) Leight; stepchildren Holly (Kevin) Hart, Jesse Schenz, Kayla Turner, Cassandra McKernan, Roger Gonsior; siblings Kelly (Travis) Mohn, Karri Carpenter, Garry Lee Johnson Jr, Jackie (Delbert Vork) Maitrejean, Nichole (Brian Ehlert) Johnson; grandchildren Charlotte Kay Leight, Chance Lind, Carmen Davis, Chloe Sutton, Adriana Stream, Brody Stream, Deegan McKernan, Hudson McKernan, Ryker Gonsior, Loretta Gonsior, Mabel Gonsior; many nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as countless other beloved relatives and friends.
Kim was preceded in death by his father, Garry Lee Johnson Sr, and niece Shawnessy Kay Jean Carpenter.
Pastor Nathan Baker-Trinity officiated funeral services for Kim at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday March 10, 2022 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rush City. A time of visitation and gathering for family and friends was planned for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
