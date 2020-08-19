LaHoma L. Eppenberger
February 5, 1943 - August 13, 2020
LaHoma Lea (Treffrey) Eppenberger, 77, passed away peacefully at her nieces home on August 13, 2020. She was born to Robert & Mollie Treffrey in New Rockford, North Dakota on February 5, 1943. She lived with her grandparents, North Dakota State Representative Walter and Mae Treffrey. She graduated from Fremont High School in California in 1960.
LaHoma worked at Western Union Communicator and for 20 years at Noller Control Electronics in California.
She married Ernest Eppenberger on August 14, 1965 in Oakland, California. After Ernest’s retirement from the Piedmont Police Dept, they moved to Finlayson, Minn. in 1982. They enjoyed their country life and started flea marketing from 1982-1998 in Hinckley. LaHoma worked as an environmental engineer at the casino from 2001-2008 and also enjoyed wreath making and a dice game. She was a very gifted lady, enjoying any kind of crafting.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 33 years.
LaHoma is survived by friend Howie Kniffen; her caregiver nieces, Sandra Schoenrock and Beverly Mensing; numerous nieces and nephews; her cat Squeakers. As a great great great aunt LaHoma will be missed by all four generations of her nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for LaHoma will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Finlayson at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, with Pastor Hoppe officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial at the Peace Lutheran Cemetery following the meal.
Memorials are preferred to Peace Lutheran Church, 2177 State Highway 18, Finlayson, MN 55735 in memory of Lahoma.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, Minn.
(Published in the Pine County Courier 8.20.20)
