Lawrence K. Alm
June 25, 1944 - September 27, 2020
Lawrence “Larry” Kenneth Alm, age 76, of Finlayson, Minn. passed away at the Minneapolis Veteran’s Hospital on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Larry was born on June 25, 1944 to Ernest and Clara (Laska) in Rush City, Minn. He lived in Hinckley for a very short time, then moved with his family to the family farm in Finlayson where he resided throughout his life. Larry attended and graduated from the Finlayson High School in 1962. After graduation Larry joined the Marines and was stationed in Vietnam. When Larry returned from the war, he married Mary Alice Bates and together they had five children, Lance, Kim, Kellie, Matt and Mark. Later on in life, Larry met and married Elizabeth June Winsor. Larry welcomed Elizabeth’s two children, Rachel and Steven. Larry worked for Northwest/Delta as an airline mechanic and crew chief, it was a job he truly enjoyed. Hunting, fishing, and family were three of the things in life that brought a smile to Larry’s face. He also enjoyed watching a good football or baseball game, especially if it was the Twins or Gophers.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Michael Alm, Roger Alm; his sister, Ann Marie; and his nephew, Lucas Alm.
Larry is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his children Lance (Lisa) Alm of Bayfield, Wisc., Kim (David) Schaefer of Finlayson, Minn.; Kelly (Edward) Walker of Brooklyn Park, Minn., Matthew Alm of Andover, Minn., Mark Alm of Andover, Minn., Rachel Winsor of Corcoran, Minn., Steven Winsor of Finlayson, Minn.; grandchildren, Jill Dahl, Brittany Schaefer, Jeffery Alm, Jessica Alm, Anthony Walker, Coty, Walker; great grandchildren, Breah Dahl, Myiah Dahl, Christopher Nelson; sisters, Marge Haefner, Mary (Dan) Nelson, Kathy Alm; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held for Larry at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church in Finlayson, Minn. with Pastor Philip Hoppe officiating. Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Peace Lutheran Cemetery following the service with military honors.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, Minn.. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
(Published in the Pine County Courier10.1.20)
