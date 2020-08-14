Lawrence Reynolds
February 9, 1937 - August 4, 2020
Lawrence Reynolds, age 83, a resident of Dewey Township passed away on August 4, 2020.
Lawrence was born February 9, 1937 to Margaret Allen and Eugene Reynolds in Sandstone, Minn. He married the love of his life on June 26, 1963. With this unite, they had six children...Laura (Darryl) Moose, Tamara (Michael) Hegge, William (Gina Kasik) Reynolds, Derek Reynolds (deceased), Rebecca (Douglas “JR” Summer) Reynolds, and Dustin Reynolds. They gained a foster son David “Holmes” St. John, who they loved as if he were their biological son. They have many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Lawrence loved to be outdoors. He was a volunteer fireman and mechanic for most of his life. He enjoyed bowling, coaching a women’s softball team, mowing lawns, watching baseball, football, basketball and old Western (John Wayne) movies, going to the casino and spending time with all of his loved ones.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Lydia (DeeDee), infant son, granddaughter Sheelah Weaver, brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his children Laura, Tamara, William, Rebecca, David and Dustin. His sisters-Pearl Ann, Nora, and half-sister Girlie. His grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the St. Croix Tribal Center in Hertel with Francis Songetay officiating. He was laid to rest next to his wife, Lydia at the Sand Lake Cemetery. Pall bearers were Cheyenne Reynolds, Brennen Moose, Tyrone Moose, Terrell Johnson, Nicholas Veydin, and Koner Lamson. Honorary pall bearers were George “Bubba” Reynolds, Jr., Don Taylor, David Holmes, Tristen Oustigoff, Frank Taylor, Robert Rambo and Jalen Lamson.
Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Webster. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com
(Published in the Pine County Courier 8.13.20)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.