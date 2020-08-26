Leigh Ann Hoss
June 12, 1968 - August 15, 2020
Leigh Ann Hoss, age 52, of Sandstone, Minn. passed away on August 15, 2020 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, Minn.
Leigh Ann was born on June 12, 1968 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minn. to Odean and Marilyn (Ryks) Hoss. She grew up in Andover, Minn. and was a graduate of Blaine High School. She then joined the United States Marine Corps, and served as a Military Police officer. Leigh Ann worked 22 years as a computer tech and later at Sandstone Lanes for four years. She loved bowling, crochet, puzzle games and cooking. She enjoyed helping out around the community and did what she could to make everyone around her smile and laugh.
Leigh Ann is survived by her daughter Rebecca Anne Engstrume and her son Robert Dean Hoss.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with full military honors. Arrangements by Methven Funeral Home, Sandstone, Minn. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
(Published in the Pine County Courier 8.27.20)
