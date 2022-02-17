Leslie C. Bjerke
November 4, 1940 - February 7, 2022
Leslie Charles Bjerke was the eldest son of Edwin and Ethel (Gruett) Bjerke. Les and his brothers, Larry, Bruce, and Howard grew up on a dairy farm west of Hinckley, Minn. in Dell Grove Township. Les shared many stories about farming, including a few about a team of workhorses named King and Charlie, the precursors to his dad’s new tractor.
Les attended a one room school house near the farm with neighboring farm kids, including the Eiffler children. Les told many stories about his escapades with the Eifflers. Les spoke highly of his favorite teacher, Mrs. Doughman, who he stayed in touch with until she died.
Les attended Hinckley School beginning in the eighth grade, and he graduated from Hinckley High School in 1958. Les immediately struck out on his own.
Les joined the Air Force in 1961, and he became a certified Life Guard as well as a mechanic for Air Force vehicles. He relayed the story of flying over the Atlantic Ocean all night in a cargo plane that belched smoke and shot sparks and flames from the loud propellers. He safely landed in Germany during the Vietnam war and stayed one year. He displayed his German Beer Steins proudly. Les was honored to serve his country.
While on leave from the Air Force, Les met Lois Landowski at Happy’s Dance Hall, north of Hinckley. Lois grew up in Sandstone. Les and Lois united in marriage at Grace Lutheran Church, Sandstone, Minn. on June 2, 1962. In the early years, Les and Lois lived in a small attic apartment in the metro area. The ceilings were too low for Les to stand up due to being 6’ 4”.
Les and Lois had two children, Michael Bjerke and Julie Bjerke, both born on the Air Force Base in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Les and Lois started out in Spring Lake Park. They moved to Anoka for a few years, and in 1973 they moved to Sandstone.
Les worked hard and had a varied resume of employment. After being discharged from the Air Force, Les worked for a filling station, then for Bartels Furniture Store. In 1969, while at Bartels, he crushed his heel in a work-related forklift fall. While recuperating and on crutches, Les, with the help of neighbors and friends, painted the house and sodded the yard of their new home in Anoka. Meanwhile, Les and his “pit crew” diligently wrenched on his stock car for a return to Princeton Speedway. Lois added custom designs and expertly lettered Les’ race cars. It was magical for Mike and Julie to watch their dad race on Friday nights in front of hundreds or thousands of spectators. Mike spent his time in the pits, mostly getting in dad’s way.
Les worked for several years with his father-in-law, Leo Landowski, as a mechanic at Leo’s Service Station in Sandstone. In the mid- 70’s, Les bought the local junkyard on Old Highway 61. He became his own boss and named his business “Les’ Auto”. It gave him great joy to run the salvage yard. Les operated a towing business, and his trucks proudly stated “23½ hour towing”, thereby allowing him to be a ½ hour late.
Les was a great mechanic. He repaired cars for the locals, and he sold parts to the do-it-yourselfers in the community. Les eventually sold the junkyard and dabbled in other employment ventures. Until the day he died, Les wished that he still owned that junkyard.
Les worked at the local grocery store and was loved by the customers for his wit, charm, and caring ways. Les also ran a part-time mail route for 30+ years from Sandstone to the Wisconsin border. If you asked him about his escapades as a postal carrier and about the longest mail route in Minnesota (156 miles), he would light up. He was devoted to the mail route in spite of bad weather and roads not fit for oxen carts. He proudly delivered every package and envelope. He knew all his customers, and the mail route fulfilled his adventurous side.
Eventually Les retired from his beloved route, but then decided retirement was too boring. Recently, and until he could no longer work, he repaired classic Fords and helped create auto parts for classic Fords. This job suited him well. He did not have to work too hard, and he loved spending time with his new co-workers. Les recently restored his own 1951 Chevrolet with assistance from his friends, including one of his besties, Bud Pratt.
Les and Lois divorced in 1989. Subsequently, Les met his long-time partner, Laurie Pankow. Les and Laurie have remained steadfast through thick and thin. Laurie and Les ventured out on many motorcycle trips and car rides. They motorcycled to Michigan, Arkansas, and of course, Sturgis, SD. Laurie loved barn-hunting, and they would diligently shoot beautiful photographs of old barns all around the country. Les truly appreciated Laurie, and we thank Laurie for all she did for him.
In 2018, and much to Les’ surprise, he was contacted by his third child, Steve Chumley. Eventually, they met at Ryders Saloon in Henriette for the first time. Steve is the youngest of Les’ children. Steve and Les became fast friends, and became a very close father/son duo. Les whole-heartedly took in Steve’s family, including his four newly discovered grandchildren and now three great grandchildren. Les enjoyed every minute of his time with Steve, and he cherished his new-found family.
Les was a die-hard Harley Davidson enthusiast and met many like-minded companions with whom he traveled the open roads. He shared camaraderie at motorcycle events all year long. He was looking forward to hopping on his Harley this Spring.
Les was a dedicated member of the Jack Pine Riders chapter of ABATE. Les loved the Jack Pine Riders and what it represents. He participated in and promoted the organization’s “Upper Kettle River Shakedown” every year. The Upper Kettle River Shakedown was Les’ favorite “biker” event, an annual reunion of great friends, music, debauchery, fun, and family.
Les had many interests which included racing his own stock cars; NASCAR; Cowboy movies; motorcycle trips to the UP of Michigan for his favorite BBQ ribs; wrenching on cars and motorcycles; collecting and shooting guns; attending concerts/local music events; following Mike’s music career (one of Mike’s old bandmates considers Les to have been part of the band); and fishing. Les especially loved deer hunting season with his brothers and extended relatives at the Bjerke hunting shack near his childhood farm. Les liked good food, including Mike, Julie and Steve’s home-cooking, and he really enjoyed Scandinavian entrees, such as Lefse and Lutefisk.
Les was a member of the American Legion, participated in the Color Guard, and was part of the US Post Office Union.
Les was a devoted father. He was always ready and willing to assist his children and grandchildren under any circumstance. Les went above and beyond normal fathering and grandfathering. He helped in every way. Les was a capable horse handler, which came into play for decades due to Julie’s never-ending horse obsession.
For his entire life, Les proudly attended a myriad of family-related events, including Mike’s hockey and baseball games (too many to count); Brock’s basketball games, track meets, band concerts and cross country meets.
Les gladly attended Blake, Brock and Brooke’s church programs, school and Christmas celebrations, award ceremonies, choir concerts and anything else his grandchildren or children asked him to attend.
Les cherished family events with the Chumley side of the family, including weddings, hockey games, family gatherings, cook-outs, and celebrations. The Chumleys and the Bjerkes got together to have a wonderful birthday celebration for Les when he turned 80 on November 4, 2020.
Les had the awesome ability to lighten the mood in any setting, and he shared in life’s ups and downs with his family. He was a blessing beyond words.
Les lived through multiple events, some wonderful and some not so wonderful. He was one tough SOB. He had colorful stories that would make a captivating and rich adventure novel. Les was always willing and ready to help those he loved and even those he did not know. Les was the consummate optimist, and when the rest of the world would say “no way”, Les would find a way.
Les is survived by his three brothers, Larry (Nancy) Bjerke, St Paul, Minn.; Bruce (Joanne) Bjerke, Detroit Lakes, Minn.; and Howard (Cheryl) Bjerke, Detroit Lakes, Minn. He is survived by three children, Michael (Cheryl) Bjerke, Hinckley Minn.; Julie Bjerke, Hinckley, Minn.; and Steven (Rebecca) Chumley, Cambridge Minn. He is survived by his grandchildren, Blake Whited, Brock Bjerke, Brooke Bjerke, Seth Chumley, Garrett Chumley, Stephanie Chumley and Odelia Chumley, and he is also survived by three great grandchildren, AJ Robinson, Laila Robinson, and Owen Chumley, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Les was welcomed by our Lord in Heaven at 6:36 p.m. on February 7 2022, at the age of 81. He joins his father, Edwin, and mother, Ethel (Gruett) Bjerke, and his beloved stepmother, Gertie (Wiener) Bjerke. He is now enjoying time and stories with many uncles, aunts, cousins and compadres, including Fast Eddie Myhre, Woody Woodbury, Roy Anderson and Kenny Knudson, and, of course, anybody who loved wheels and roaring engines.
There will be a “Celebration of Life” at the Finlayson Community Center, Finlayson, Minn. on April, 2, 2022, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., kicking off with a short religious service, military honor guard and the playing of Taps by Dan Kolker. Pastor Brenda Wicklund will preside. The celebration will include food, beverage, an open bar, and live music featuring “Drivin’ Wheels”. Be ready to tell your stories. The public is welcome.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Tatting Methven Chapel, Hinckley, Minnesota
