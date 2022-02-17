Lori A. Larson
December 17, 1963 - February 10, 2022
Lori Ann Larson, of Sandstone, Minnesota, passed away on February 10, 2022 at Sandstone Health Care Center. She was 58 years old.
Lori was born in Madison, Minnesota on December 17, 1963 to Leonard and Virginia (Reinke) Larson. She attended school in Marietta and Rockford, Minnesota and then lived in Minneapolis for a number of years. In 1988 she moved to Sandstone, Minnesota and lived in the area until her passing.
Lori was an amazing mother. She enjoyed her time working for J&K Amusements and loved reading books and playing computer games in her free time. She enjoyed watching Netflix and ordering from Amazon.
She is preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Virginia, her son Jessy Darkow and her sister Linda Tollifson.
Lori is survived by her children; Joseph (Jacelyn) Larson of Watertown, S.D., Michael Mott-Smith of Sandstone, Minn., Samantha Darkow of Kandiyohi, Minn. and Emily Mott-Smith of Sandstone, Minn., her sister Lisa Pinotti of Sandstone, Minn. and her step-brother John Morse, six grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins she was very close to.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, February 17, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Methven Funeral Home Chapel in Sandstone, Minnesota.
Arrangements provided by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Sandstone, Minnesota
