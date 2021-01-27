Margot E. Rising
October 9, 1933 - January 20, 2021
Margot Emily Rising died on January 20, 2021 at Essentia Health Hospital in Sandstone. She was 87 years old.
Margot was born on October 9, 1933 in Watertown, S.D. to Alex Sr. and Irmgard Stoffel. With her father’s work, her family moved numerous times throughout her childhood, but were able to settle for a number of years in Pelican Rapids. She attended college at Moorhead State University, majoring in teaching. Margot was a very gifted woman, she was an accomplished musician and writer. She composed and published music for piano and voice, taught music in school and also gave private lessons. She was a composer of numerous piano solos, wedding songs and religious vocals. She was also the author of fiction romance books and a set of murder mysteries.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alex Sr. and Irmgard; her brother, Alex Stoffel Jr.; her son-in-law Tim Clennon Sr.
Margot is survived by her daughters, Marcia Clennon of Sandstone and Margo (David) Rasmussen of Duluth; her seven grandchildren, Tim (Jessie) Clennon Jr. of Sandstone, Sandy (Andrew) Wilkening of Finlayson, Julie (Lisa) Nelson of Thief River Falls, Alex (Micaila) Clennon of Sandstone, Michelle Clennon of Sandstone, Joy Rasmussen of Duluth, Chris (Nicole) Rasmussen of Chaska, as well as numerous great-grandchildren.
A memorial is being planned for May of 2021 at the Community Worship Center in Sandstone.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services.
