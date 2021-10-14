Maynard L. Workman
January 9, 1943 - October 6, 2021
Maynard LeRoy Workman, age 78, of Hinckley, Minn. passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
Maynard was born on January 9, 1943, in Hinckley to William and Alice (Nelson) Workman. Throughout his life Maynard grew up and lived in the Hinckley area, graduating from Hinckley High School in 1961. One of biggest loves of Maynard’s life was flying. He loved his airplanes and was always looking at the sky. If Maynard wasn’t flying, he was hunting or fishing.
Maynard is preceded in death by his parents, William and Alice; son, Chris Workman; brothers, Bill and Maurice; and sister, Lorraine Brune.
Maynard is survived by his daughters, Sheila Cartwright, Lisa Presley (Quinn); his son, Mark Burch; grandchildren, Tessa, Chance, Shannon, Leigha, Cale, Marquette, Antoinette, Jorjette, Robert; and many great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life is being held for Maynard at 1 p.m. on October 15, 2021, at Ken and Joey Vork’s home, 46285 Government Road, Hinckley, Minn.
The Sky Is Maynard’s Runway Now!
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN.
