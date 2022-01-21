Patricia L. Jensen
Patricia Lynn Jensen age 65, of Finlayson Minn., died on January 6, 2022. Survived by her loving husband of 46 years James, sons Michael (Mandi) and Phillip, precious grandchildren Zola and Sweet Lou, sisters Carol (Dennis) Heinzmann, Nancy (Gary) Nechas-Lasche, brother Ronald (Pattee) Hawkinson, sister-in-law Sharon (Eugene) Lane and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Kenneth and Helen Hawkinson.
Patricia provided comfort and healing as a massage therapist for 25 years.
She will be greatly missed by many, many friends who loved her dearly.
A celebration of life will take place in the spring with family and friends.
