Penny Murray
Penny Murray was born unto Ray and Mary Hiler, brought up in St. Paul, Minn. and graduated from Mechanics Arts.
She was married to Robert Murray in 1969 and had three boys; Robert Jr., Bernard and Kirt. They moved to Askov in 1974.
She worked many jobs, but her favorite was being a cook which she did for many years. The things she enjoyed most were bowling, bingo and watching crime shows. She collected home interior, roses, Mickey Mouse and many other things. She loved her children and grandchildren very much.
She is proceeded in death by her parents Roy and Mary Hiler; her two brothers Butch and Ed Hiler and her son Robert Jr.
Penny is survived by brothers Pat and Bob Hiler, sons Bernard and Kirt Murray, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on August 28 at 1 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Bruno with a luncheon to follow.
