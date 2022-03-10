Roselyn Ketola
January 15, 1947 - February 19, 2022
Roselyn “Rose” Ketola, age 75, of Sandstone, Minn. passed away on February 19, 2022, at Essentia-St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn. surrounded by Jesus’ love.
Roselyn was born in Germany on January 15, 1947, and was raised in Cloquet, Minn., moving to Sheila’s Place (her forever home) for the last year and half of her life in Sandstone. In 1965 Roselyn graduated from Cloquet High School. Roselyn was widowed when her husband Roy passed away after many happy years of marriage. Throughout her life Roselyn loved to play bingo, she enjoyed listening to her 50s music, and loved to watch her ID channel shows, but the thing that Roselyn loved the most was her family and spending time with everyone.
Roselyn is preceded in death by her husband, Roy, son Billy (William), parents, Reynold and Joan, grandson, Samuel, granddaughter, Alana, and son-in-law, James Lee.
Roselyn is survived by her daughters, Michelle (Tim), Karla (Trent); bonus kids, Michael, Keith (Karen), Patrick (Sandy), Krystal, Dee; sisters Evelyn (Dean), Carolyn (Randy), Nancy (Tom); 19 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren with #30 and #31 on the way; one great great grandson and #2 is expected to arrive shortly; best friend and caretaker, Sheila Eckley.
An internment will be held at a later date, per Rose’s wishes she did not want a funeral.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
