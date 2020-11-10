Ruth Feyma
November 10, 1944 – October 29, 2020
Ruth Ann Feyma (Hamersma) was born November 10, 1944 in Pine County to John and Anna Hamersma. She was raised in Friesland, Minnesota, attended the Friesland Elementary School and graduated from Sandstone High School in 1962. After high school she attended St. Cloud State College with a teaching degree and taught during her lifetime. Ruth and Lynn Feyma were married in September 30, 1967 and made their home in Peoria, Arizona. Ruth was founder and director for the Peoria Presbyterian preschool for 27 years.
Ruth loved to travel whether it was day trips or vacation getaways and always found many interesting things during her travel. Her keen observations were shared and appreciated with all who traveled with her. They are blessed with two children, Lisa Feyma and Ryan, (Tricia) Feyma, and grandson Jeremiah Feyma.
“Ruth fought a painful illness for 12 years and on October 29, 2020 a wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many, went to her eternal home with God. It’s both a good day knowing that she is now without pain but a sad day as she leaves a hole in everyone’s life. For everything you have done for us in our lives, it was an honor to be with you and care for you in final days. Love you forever.”
Lynn Feyma, Lisa Feyma, Ryan Feyma, Tricia Feyma and Jeremiah Feyma
