Sandra Johnson
November 17, 1941 - March 29, 2021
Sandra Johnson of Pine City passed away Monday, March 29, 2021 at her home at the age of 79.
Sandra Kathryn Johnson was born on November 17, 1941 to Eldred W. and Rose (Cyganek) Rollenhagen in Wausau, Wisconsin. In 1945 the family moved to Sandstone, Minnesota.
Her father’s work required the family to move often where the work was. In 1947, they moved to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, in ‘52 to the state of Michigan and in ‘54 they moved to Anaheim, California. In 1959, Sandra graduated from Rancho Alamitos High School in Garden Grove, California. In the summer of 1959 the family moved back to Sandstone.
Sandra left the family nest in Sandstone and moved to Minneapolis where she began her working career at the Federal Reserve Bank. She worked there for 10 years where she made many lifelong friends. While working at the bank in Minneapolis she made many trips back to visit her family in Sandstone. It was during one of those visits home she met the love of her life Eldon Johnson at the “Summer Harvest Festival”. They were engaged in 1963. Eldon was serving in the United States Army; while on leave he and Sandra eloped to South Dakota to be married on May 4, 1964. In July Eldon was given orders to serve overseas; Sandra met up with him at the Fort Gordon Base in Georgia where they were married in a Catholic Church wedding July 11, 1964 on the base.
In 1969, Sandra and Eldon moved to Pine City where they placed their roots down and began their family; adopting Cory in 1972 and Ani in 1974. Sandra then became a stay-at-home mother. In addition to their two adopted children; the family hosted many exchange students.
In 1992, she returned to the working world as a pharmacy clerk at Pamida; where she became known as “Sandra Speaking”. In 2006, after 11 years working at the pharmacy she retired.
Sandra enjoyed spending time in her garden, watching and feeding the birds every day. She enjoyed several forms of artwork; including painting and embroidering towels. She volunteered many places; her favorite of all was serving at the church. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Sandra is survived by her husband Eldon Johnson of Pine City; daughter Ani (Terry) James of Pine City; sons Erik (Wiebke) Eggert of Berlin, Germany and Jose (Monica) Costa of Recife, Brazil; grandchildren Emily, Sam, Erik and Brady James, Milo and Noah Eggert, Bea Costa; siblings Lana Nolan of Pine City, Lori Rollenhagen of Minneapolis, Ron (Stephanie) Rollenhagen of Waseca, sisters-in-law Karen Rollenhagen of Memphis, Tennessee and Bridget Rollenhagen of Finlayson; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Eldred and Rose Rollenhagen; son Cory Johnson; siblings Robert Rollenhagen and Jeffrey Rollenhagen.
Monsignor Aleksander Suchan celebrated a Mass of Christian Burial for Sandra at 10:30 AM, on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal took place Monday (4/5/21) with a rosary at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City and also one hour prior to the Mass in St. Anthony Commons at the church. The interment took place in Pine City Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.