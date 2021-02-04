Scott Arends
Scott Arends of Sandstone passed away very unexpectedly after heart surgery, at the age of 57, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.
Scott is survived by Cindy Arends of Sandstone, son Nicholas Arends (Rachel Thompson-Avery) of Princeton, daughter Amber Andrews (Brody Hancock) of Pine City, grandson Heath Andrews, sister Sheila (Jordan) Bien of Stacy, brothers Wes (Cindy) Arends of Ogilvie, Casey (Lauri) Arends of Rush City. Scott is preceded in death by his parents Ray & Lois Arends.
A gathering of family and friends is planned for 2 - 5 p.m. Saturday February 6 at the Olson Chapel in Rush City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapel
