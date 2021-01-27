Soon Ja Olson
December 31, 1942 - January 21, 2021
Soon Ja Olson, 78, of Sandstone, died on January 21,2021, in her home, surrounded by her family.
Soon Ja was born on December, 30, 1942, in Chonan, South Korea to the Kwon Jung Un’n family. Soon Ja and her family grew up during the Korean War, with her village in the direct path of the advancing North Korean Army. Aware of this impending peril, her family escaped to a nearby mountain village, remaining there safely until the conflict ended. Shortly after the war, her mother moved to Japan, leaving her father to care for her and her two sisters. While attending school and helping to care for her family, Soon Ja was also locally known for her talents in the traditional style of Korean dancing. Despite the hardships of the war and without her mother, but supported by her family, Soon Ja successfully graduated from high school and took on a variety of jobs, eventually meeting her future husband, Robert C. Olson, of Bruno, Minnesota, who was at the time serving in the US Army’s 7th Infantry Division near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). After completing his tour of duty in South Korea, Soon Ja traveled to Bruno, Minnesota, where Soon Ja and Robert were married in 1971, at Trinity Lutheran Church, also in Bruno.
After arriving in the US, Soon Ja held jobs as a house cleaner, factory worker, and enjoyed working with her hands. For hobbies, she loved to travel, gardening, walking, and cooking traditional Korean foods for her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and two sisters, all of South Korea and most recently her daughter, Helen Susan Maul (Olson), of Superior, Wisconsin, in 2018.
Soon Ja is survived by her husband Robert C. Olson of Sandstone, Minnesota, and two children, Robert (Bobby) Olson of White Bear lake, Minnesota, and Tony So of Forest lake, Minnesota; grandchildren Dylan Olson, Alexandra Olson, Jack Christensen and Damian Maul; great grandchild Kya Maul; and numerous friends and family.
At this time there are no services being planned other than a small family gathering. A celebration of Soon Ja’s life will be held later this summer.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, Minnesota, www.methvenfuneralhome.com
