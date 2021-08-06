Steven H. Klumb
January 27, 1959 - July 18, 2021
Steven Henry Klumb, age 62, of Finlayson, Minn. passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn. with his loving family by his side.
Steve was born on January 27, 1959 to Henry and Marli (Schatz) Klumb in Minneapolis, Minn. In 1976 Steve graduated from St. Louis Park High School and went on to trade school for printing. Throughout his life Steve lived many places including Philadelphia, Pa., Butler, Mo., and Conroe, TX for 29 years before returning to his home state of Minnesota. On October 12, 1985 Steve married Judee VanKeuren in Minneapolis. For seventeen years Steve worked in the printing field, then in 1993 he decided to move in a different direction and took over his father’s business as a Manufacturer’s Representative until this year, 2021. Steve had a zest for life and was always up for a new adventure. He had a passion for golf and loved to hunt and fish. He was also a pretty good cook.
Steve is preceded in death by his brother Bill Klumb who passed away in 2005.
Steve is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Judee (VanKeuren) Klumb; daughter, Maria’ (Chase) Epps and granddaughters, Ellie, Regan and Julia Epps all of Scottsboro, Ala.; sister Kathy (Danny) Pena of San Antonio, TX; brothers, Tom Klumb of Butler, Mo., Jason (Begonya) Klumb of Cambridge, Mass.; father, Hank Klumb of Harrisonville, Mo.; mother, Marli Schatz Klumb, of Kansas City, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews and his dog Gunnar.
Steve’s wishes were to be cremated. A Celebration of Life Service will be held August 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at Memorial Drive Bible Fellowship, 67331 Highway 23, Askov, Minnesota.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Fishing For Life (fishingforlife.org), First Tee Minnesota (https://www.firstteeminnesota.org/), Minnesota Deer Hunter’s Assoc., Forkhorns Youth Camps (https://mndeerhunters.com/what-we-do/forkhorn-camps).
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
