Thomas A. Dickson
March 31, 1936 - January 4, 2022
Thomas A. Dickson, age 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday January 4, 2022 at the Hummingbird Assisted Living residence in Meadowlands Minn.
Thomas was born on March 31, 1936, in Royalton Minn. to Thomas W. Dickson and Phyllis (Andermann) Dickson. Thomas was a 1955 graduate of Sandstone High School. He married Karen (Hanson) on October 11, 1958. Thomas served his country joining the National Guard in 1957 and being honorably discharged in 1963. Thomas worked at Blue Cross/Blue Shield as Vice President of computer services as well as at Gold Bond and was a member of the Minnesota National Guard until opening his own business in Gilbert, Minn. Thomas was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Wild & the Minnesota Twins. All of his clothing reflected his love of Minnesota sports. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing and even wrote a sports page for the Mesabi Times newspaper. Thomas truly lived life making friends everywhere he went. If he really liked you he gave you a nickname and if not he may give you one anyway. He did have an uncanny ability to reach people and was widely known and respected.
Thomas is survived by his wife Karen; sons, Timothy (Connie), Michael, David (Laurie), John; daughter Catherine; brother Bob; and sister Gail (Myrvold). Thomas is preceded in death by his parents; sisters Patsy, Mary: and brother Willson, and grandson, Nathan.
A memorial service is being planned for the Spring of 2022. Information for the service will be shared as it is made available.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
