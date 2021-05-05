William Luedtke
January 26, 1927 - May 1, 2021
William Luedtke, age 94, of St. Paul was a 59-year cabin owner on Big Pine Lake in Finlayson. Preceded in death by his wife, Lois. Survived by his children, Billy, Cindy Mooney (Bill Wrolstad), Don (Terrie), Julie (Jim) Brodtmann, and Joe (Romelle); five special grandchildren; six extra-special great-grandchildren; sister, Adelaide Zack; nieces, nephews, and friends. Special thanks to the staff at Lyngblomsten Heritage Assisted Living.
The funeral service will be 2 pm Friday, May 7 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B. Entombment at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 1-2 p.m. Friday.
Mueller-Bies 651-487-2550
