Roadside botany offers tall, yellow flower stalks of common mullein and evening primrose (blooms at dusk). Primrose’s Potawatomi name is “yellow top.” No one is sure when wild parsnip (native of Europe and Asia) arrived here or how. There are records of this plant being in Wisconsin in 1894. It’s a biennial that grows 5 feet tall with leaves of two to five pairs of toothed leaflets often shaped like mittens. It has yellowish-green flowers that form umbrella-shaped clusters four to eight inches across and bloom in June and July. The stem is green, one to two inches thick and smooth with few hairs. Wild parsnip grows in sunny open areas, such as pastures, fields, roadsides, and disturbed areas, and can tolerate different soils and moisture levels. Wild parsnip is persistent even after being sprayed. Contact with its sap combined with the presence of sunlight causes phytophotodermatitis, unpleasant rashes or blisters on skin. The primary difference between the plants is a matter of scale. Wild parsnip is much more robust. Both are lacy-looking plants with thick green stems topped with disk-like clusters of yellow flowers, but Golden Alexander is significantly smaller when mature. Wild parsnip has appreciably broader leaves, and bigger, flatter flower clusters. Wild parsnip has deeply forked leaves and those of Golden Alexander are smooth with fine serrations. The flowers of wild parsnip form flat clusters, while Golden Alexander flowers are more loosely and unevenly clustered. Queen Anne’s lace has white flowers that bloom in an umbrella shape pattern called an umbel. Queen Anne’s lace usually has a single purplish flower in the center of the umbel. Legend says Queen Anne pricked her finger while sewing the lace and a droplet of her blood fell to the center of the flowers.
Respecting, understanding native wild flowers
- Al Batt Al’s World
