Plans move forward to put housing inside ‘The Rock’

Sandstone officials and their nonprofit partners report that they continue to make progress toward their goal of saving the landmark former school affectionately known as “The Rock,” while bringing 24 units of new of housing to the city.
The building has had several owners and been the focus of numerous attempts at rehabilitation since the school moved out in the early 2000s, all the while falling into considerable disrepair. The city acquired the The Rock in 2018.
Sandstone City Administrator Kathy George said the city chose non-profit developer Community Housing Development Corporation to help design a housing project that would be financially viable.
“The work that needs to be done on that building is obviously not going to be done without help,” George said. “It won’t cash-flow by itself if we were to try to do it at market rate. But if we can offer low income workforce housing through this process, we can get tax credits and funding that makes it do-able.”
Housing plans
Current plans for The Rock are to make three floors of the historic structure into 24 apartments with an on-site laundry and a management office.
Apartments will include four one-bedroom units and 20 two-bedroom units. The Rock will include supportive services for 10 units – six for persons with disabilities and four for homeless families considered high-priority.
George noted that while the apartments in the Rock would be considered “affordable housing,” many residents of the area would be eligible under the income requirements.
“The maximum income is $34,860 for a 1 bedroom, and $39,240 maximum income for a 2-bedroom,” George said. “People can picture what we’re talking about. That’s my son, my daughter. The numbers represent pretty much where a lot of our people are. People that work at the casino, people that work at Chris’ Foods, people working in our gas stations.”
Competitive grant process
Community Housing Development Corporation is currently working on a grant application which will be submitted to the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency in mid-July and considered in a competitive grant process.
“CHDC has invested in all the pre-development things that they need to do in order to submit a competitive application,” George said.
She said that once the grant is submitted, they will have to wait until December to find out if it is approved and they will receive funding to go forward.
George feels positive about their chances, but said there is still quite a way to go.
“It’s a long process,” George said. “If we were funded this year with the housing part of it, then we wouldn’t likely be under construction until 2022.”
