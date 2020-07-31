Raymond Roberts
February 8, 1937 - March 24, 2020
Raymond Earl Roberts, age 83, of Sandstone, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 at his farm in Sandstone surrounded by his family and pets.
Raymond (Ray) was born on February 8, 1937 to Jesse and Ethel Roberts in Hinckley. He grew up and attended school in the Hinckley area. He married his wife, Hazel, on February 11, 1956. Ray and Hazel lived in the Minneapolis and Hinckley areas their first few years of marriage. In 1963, they purchased their farm in the Sandstone area and lived there for the next 57 years.
Ray worked several jobs over his lifetime including welding, road construction and farming. The farm in Sandstone was a working dairy farm for 25 years. Over the years, the farm included cows, horses, chickens, pigs, ducks and many dogs and cats. After a barn fire in January 1985, the farm animals were sold but the farming continued for another 33 years. Ray enjoyed being around all animals, big and small. Even the most difficult animals were calmed in his presence. He treated his dogs like a member of the family, making them pancakes and feeding them ice cream from a spoon.
Ray enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and being outdoors. He spent many summers traveling the United States on road trips with his family. He also took many family fishing trips all over the Midwest, Canada and a deep-sea fishing trip in Florida. In his early years, he was in a band with his brother and friends. He also loved playing guitar and country music.
Ray will always be remembered as a loyal, hard-working jokester. He was always ready with a joke or a silly exaggerated story to make people laugh. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren including playing games, fishing, and was always busy with his hobby – the farm.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Ethel Roberts and his brothers, Marvin Roberts and Donald Roberts.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Hazel Roberts; his seven children: Kathy (Chuck) Dodge, Tim (Monica) Roberts, Sue (Steve) Schiller, Becky (Jim) Guligowski, Marty (Sueko) Roberts, Jodi Wilson and Jessica (Terry) Noaeill; his 17 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for Raymond on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Dresser-Methven Funeral Home, located at 124 Maple Avenue East, Mora, MN. A private family service will be lived streamed on the Methven Funeral Home Facebook page at 1 p.m.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
(Published in the Pine County Courier 7.30.20)
