East Central’s Trevor Christensen won first place in the discus and shot put at the Section 5A meet held at St. John’s University. Christensen threw the discus 154 ft. 7 inches. In the shot put, he set a new school record, winning first place with 51 ft. 7.25 inches. First and second place winners in the Section 5A track and field events in the individual and relay events qualify to participate in the state track meet. Christensen will compete at the state track and field meet on Friday, June 18 at the St. Michael-Albertville High School starting at 10 a.m.
Results of Section 5A Track and Field meet for the other East Central athletes, Cassidee Thorvig was 14th place in the long jump, 13 ft. 10 inches. Jemi Keranen won third place in the 3200m race with 12:04.99 setting a new school record. Izzy Olson won fourth place in the high jump 5 ft. 0 inches. Crosby Keranen placed eighth in the shot put with 41 ft. 8 inches.
