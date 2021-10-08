On a warm and humid October, 1 evening, the Jaguars welcomed the Broncos from International Falls to Berquist Field for a Section 7AA match up. Section 7AA consists of five teams: Moose Lake/Willow River, Mesabi East, Crosby Ironton, International Falls and the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars. As this section starts to take playoff shape, this 32-6 win over I-Falls is the Jags first step in earning a home playoff game. The Jaguars scored on a 63 yard drive on their first possession putting them up 6-0 early in this game. In the second quarter, the Jaguar defense scored their first touchdown of the season on a Mac Storlie pick six resulting in a 19-point halftime lead for the Jaguars. The third quarter also brought another first as the Jags punt return team scored on a Jacob Grice 43-yard punt return for a touchdown. The Jaguars wrapped up this game with a nice seven minute fourth quarter drive ending in a touchdown with just over a minute to go. Next week brings another important section match up as the Jaguars will host Crosby Ironton in the Jags homecoming game starting at 7 p.m.
