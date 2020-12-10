The continuing spread COVID-19 in Pine County, means Pine City High School and Pine City Elementary School will remain in distance learning into January.
“The confirmed COVID-19 case rates in Pine County, the state, and our nation are rising at a concerning rate,” said Pine City School District Superintendent Curt Tryggestad. “Based on the increase of confirmed cases it is pretty apparent that the district will not be able to return to the hybrid learning model for any grade level prior to winter break (Dec. 23). For the time being, students and families can plan on being in distance learning until Friday, Jan. 22.”
Tryggestad noted that Jan. 22 is the end of the academic term, and will give school and health officials a chance to evaluate conditions after the holiday season – and an expected surge in COVID-19 infections due to holiday gatherings.
“Waiting until that time to bring staff and students back together allows for a period of time where the incubation of new cases will have taken place, further limiting the chance of increased spread of the virus in the school and community,” Tryggestad said.
He noted that if the confirmed case rate falls significantly – or if health officials give school districts new guidelines, they may ask some or all of our students to return to the classroom as soon as it is practical.
Tryggestad said that the Minnesota Department of Education learning plan allows the ALC and VISION to continue in their current learning model due to the nature of their program and students they serve.
“I hope by providing this information families will have the opportunity to make preparations over the next few weeks,” he said. “We all would prefer to have the kids in school and be functioning as “normal”, but that just is not a possibility right now. I urge you to do everything you can in your homes and the community to limit the spread of the virus. The better we adults do, the more likely our kids can be physically present in our school buildings.
Winter sports still possible
The Minnesota State High School League said that once the governor’s executive order pausing winter sports expires on Dec. 18, it may be possible to start the winter sports season for local high schools.
If high school athletics programs are able to restart practice on Dec. 21, inter-school competition could take place beginning on or after Jan. 4.
“We know that the state and our schools are facing extremely high case counts and that adjustments in the models may need to take place, and if so, we are ready to make those adjustments in our calendar,” said Erich Martens, executive director of the Minnesota State High School League. “Should the winter season restart get pushed later, we may see shorter seasons and fewer games.”
Martens said that changes in the winter season should result in minimal disruption to the spring sports seasons. He said that their scheduling includes weeks designated for section play and a potential state tournament.
He said the league has developed models for the winter and spring seasons. These maintain a traditional number of spring season contests and an end date of no later than June 19, 2021.
