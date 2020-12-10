Scott Quady of Sandstone, formerly of Buffalo, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 30, 2020.
Scott was born in Buffalo, Nov. 24, 1956 to Doug and Mary (Weldele) Quady. Graduated from Buffalo High School in 1975. He spent most of his career as a construction truck driver.
Scott really enjoyed his life in Duxbury with his friends and he had a great love for nature, watching and feeding deer, birds and the occasional bear right in his own back yard.
For more than 50 years he had been an avid snowmobiler making many rides in Michigan, Wisconsin and Northern Minnesota. If he wasn’t riding, he was out clearing brush and grooming trails for the Northern Pine Riders.
Scott also enjoyed ice fishing, making maple syrup, but most of all he loved to help people fix things, with the exception that they had to learn and help do the fixing along with him.
Scott was well known for his quick wit & great one liners. He loved going back and forth with his nieces and nephew, who could always zing it right back. He loved those kids very much, and they could turn that tough guy into mush!
He is survived by his parents, Doug and Mary Quady; Brothers Curt Quady and Kristin; Bruce and Lori Quady; Keith and Lisa Quady; Nephew Michael Quady and Nieces Michaela and Mark Bremmer; Shelby (fiancé Travis Durst), along with great nephews Hudson and Remington Bremmer.
Services are pending.
