SCOTUS ruling hits home, county addresses future of ruling.

A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision involving seizure and sale of a woman’s property in Hennepin County could affect profits that have gone or go to the county in the future from property seized and sold under Minnesota’s forfeiture law, which the high court has ruled unconstitutional.
Kelly Schroeder, Pine County auditor-treasurer, said at a recent county board meeting, “Minnesota property statutes say that when we forfeit a property and resell it, we can take our costs out and split the rest up between school, township and county. This process was appealed to the Supreme Court which said we cannot do that and can only keep administrative costs and cannot carve out for anyone. So now there has been a lot of talk of what will happen now and how far back they can go.”
Schroeder added that St. Louis County recently received a class action lawsuit against them in the millions. “The rulingdid not address a lot of questions. We still have to go through the forfeiture and selling process, but the rest will have to work its way out through legislative changes,” she added.
County commissioner and former county auditor’s office employee, Terry Lovgren, said, “We always went above and beyond to reach people because we don’t want to take their property and don’t want to sell it. If someone comes back 20 years ago, are they going to want that money back?”
State House Representative Jeff Dotseth (Dist. 11A) was on hand giving his legislative update and stated that there was proposed legislation that land would go back to the people who lost the property. “I could see that opening a can of worms,” he added.
Lovgren added, “If you think of the little cities, townships and schools having to give that money back.”
Dotseth responded, “And where is that money going to come from? It definitely should not fall back on the local municipalities. I’m looking forward to working with you on that.”
It is expected that several attorneys in Minnesota are seeking to file a class action suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota on behalf of homeowners who say their property was unfairly seized.
Schroeder estimates that the county made approximately $1.2 million last year with approximately $7.9 million from 2017-2022 from tax-forfeited properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.