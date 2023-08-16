Residents of Pine City and the surrounding communities have good reason to thank 94-year-old Albert Saari, for he is the entrepreneur who opened the first Pizza Pub. But that’s not where his story begins.
The story starts with Frank and Hannah Saari, Finnish immigrants to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. There Frank worked in the copper mines, and Hannah gave birth to ten children; Albert, born on January 24, 1929, was the youngest. When Albert was quite young, his father bought a small farm in Kingston, Minnesota, where he raised dairy cows and dealt with horses. The family managed to grow a few crops on land Albert describes as being thick with trees and rocks.
Although only eight years old, Albert vividly remembers the day his father died. His father had asked him if wanted to go out and see the new calves in the barn, and after admiring the calves, they returned to the house where his father sat down and died. Lung issues that had developed while working in the copper mines had gone untreated for years and finally resulted in his death at a relatively young age.
Albert’s memories of his father are few but cherished by him. He remembers the time the country school sent kids home early because of a blizzard, and not expecting a ride, he started walking the mile and a half home, unaware that his dad was headed to school with the horse and sleigh. The snow was so thick that they passed each other on the road without knowing it.
He also thinks back to all the hard work his father did hauling cattle to the stockyard to get the money needed for school clothes. Sometimes the cattle didn’t make enough to pay for school clothes, but even then, he remembers a few times when that hard-earned money bought something special. One time his dad bought a little metal truck, the only toy his dad ever gave him, and another time he received a pair of fancy knickers that he was extremely proud of. The death of his father, however, meant that he and two older brothers had to take on the responsibility of the farm.
He recalls milking cows by lantern light along with many other chores, but even with all three brothers working, eventually there was just too much work to make attending school feasible. As a result, Albert quit school after fifth grade to put in more time working on the farm.
When World War II started, his two older brothers were drafted, leaving 13-year-old Albert as the “man of the house.” He took their 1928 Chevrolet out in the pasture and drove in circles until he felt confident enough to drive into town where he purchased a driver’s license for 35 cents. The price seems impossibly inexpensive to us today, but he says, “Times were tough. There were men who dug holes for the power line poles who got 75 cents a hole. It took all day to dig one hole, and they were happy to get the money.”
But Albert and his mother couldn’t manage the farm alone, and in 1947, they moved to the Twin Cities where Albert got a job with Great Northern Railroad. A few years later he met Barbara Pacey. They married in 1956 and over the years had four daughters and a son.
At the railroad, Albert repaired boxcars and did some blacksmithing, working seven days a week, eight hours a day for 63 cents an hour. Then in 1968 while on the job, he lost his grip on a lift truck platform, severely injuring his back and resulting in his first of several back surgeries and 21 days in traction.
Since he had worked for Great Northern for more than 20 years, Albert got an injury settlement from the railroad and retired. He and Barbara bought a farm north of Pine City, but he soon realized his back could not handle the hard work of farming. In 1973, he worked as a mounted patrol in Pine City, patrolling the fairgrounds on horseback during the fair and searching for missing people throughout the county. Occasionally, the searches had tragic results, but he says mostly they were successful, finding a surprising number of hunters who got themselves lost in the woods.
It was in 1970 that he and Barbara came up with the idea that would change the lives of Pine City pizza lovers forever. Barbara had managed a pizza shop in the cities, so Albert bought the building located at the corner of Main Street and SE Second Avenue. It had been foreclosed on by the Grantsburg Bank. The bank wanted $2,500 for the equipment. Albert offered them $500; they took it, and the first Pizza Pub opened in 1976. Together Albert and Barbara remodeled the building and with two ovens and their own sauce recipe, they made pizzas. They worked out of that building until they outgrew it and moved to where the 320 Brewery is today. Barbara passed away unexpectedly in 1990 and shortly after her death, Albert sold the Pizza Pub to Rick Herzog.
In 1993, Albert married Mary Lou Thieman and settled into retirement. For many years, he owned a cabin on Ann Lake. He fished every day, off his dock in the summer and from his fish house in the winter where the game warden often joined him to drink coffee and “kill his time.” His love for fishing continues to the present day as proven by the four straight years of being the oldest person at the annual Snake River Valley Conservation Club fishing tournament, but his favorite fish story is not a local story.
He and three friends drove 1,000 miles from the Twin Cities to fish for northerns in Flin Flon, Manitoba. Using smelt for bait, he caught a 21.5 pound northern. As he came onto the dock, he saw his fish laying on ice in a cooler. When he asked about it, the guide said he was preserving it to mount. Albert replies, “I’m not mounting it. Slice it up and let’s eat it.” It was really tasty, too, he adds. Although he didn’t come back to Minnesota with a mounted fish, he did receive a medal awarded to him as a Master Angler in Manitoba, along with two Sports Afield Award patches.
Although a Master Angler in Canada, Albert had no fishing tips to pass on to the public, but without a second thought, he did have some good advice based on other personal experience. He says, “It’s disappointing that so many people take their education for granted,” and advises young people to get all the education they can, sadly remembering the circumstances that kept him from continuing his own education.
As far as his longevity goes, he believes genetics is a factor as he had two brothers who also lived into their nineties. Second, he says, it helps getting some replacement body parts. His back has had four spinal fusions, he has two new knees, and a gall bladder and part of his stomach removed.
“But most important,” he adds, “is having good people around to help out.” He specifically mentioned his neighbors, Don and Jerry Delak and Kenny and Sue Geisler. “People make all the difference,” he says, which we all know is true for people of any age.
