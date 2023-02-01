Ninety-three-year-old Herb Fedder says the secret to his long life is threefold: hard work, hot women and good brandy, and although he kept his secrets about the women and the brandy to himself, he talked freely about the hard work.
Fedder was born on August 7, 1929, to John and Tine Fedder, immigrants from Germany to the United States. The Fedders arrived in the United States in 1924 and settled on a farm northwest of Pine City where John Fedder raised dairy cows, pigs and chickens and where five years later, Herb was born.
Tine opened what she called an “Eat Shop” on Main Street (the original sign now hangs in the Garage restaurant). She wrote poetry in her spare time, eventually publishing a book of her poems.
Fedder grew up working on the farm which didn’t leave him time to participate in sports at Pine City High School. In 1943, however, at the age of 14, Fedder did have time to walk into the DMV office, hand over one dollar, and without taking any kind of test, walk out with his driver’s license.
Later that same year, the Pine City School had a scrap paper collection. Drives to collect used rubber and metal for use in the building of ships and airplanes were quite popular and a way for people to contribute to the war effort. In addition to metal and rubber, such drives often included common items like kitchen fat, rags, and in this case, scrap paper.
Any student who brought in 100 pounds of paper got a half day off from school. Having her children participate in the paper drive caused Fedder’s mother to be conflicted. She felt a loyalty to her adopted country, but she also worried about her homeland and her parents who still lived in Germany. Her children, on the other hand, did not share her dilemma and readily collected paper to earn a half day’s vacation from school.
In between school and hunting, Fedder worked on the farm, and he remembers the day electricity finally came out to their place. An electrical pole was erected, and his father, who had no experience with electricity, decided to electrify the pigs’ fence. Fedder remembers that the grass was wet, the pigs were curious, and when the pigs touched the wire, they fell over dead, or so they thought.
His father quickly butchered two of the pigs before noticing the others were staggering back to life. The untimely butchering of the first two was not a total disaster, however, as Fedder says his dad made some pretty good smoked sausage from those “electrocuted” pigs.
Fedder graduated from P.C.H.S. in 1947 and began his life’s work as a bricklayer in the Twin Cities, a job he says that “takes a strong back and a weak mind.” In 1950, Fedder married Virginia Sybrant and together they had five children. Although he continued the hard physical work as a bricklayer, life wasn’t all hard work. Like many residents of Pine City during those years, he remembers dancing at the Topic and Pine Camp and says, “Those were good times. Kids today don’t know what they’re missing.”
It wasn’t just dancing that made up the good times; there was always deer hunting. He chuckled at the memory of hunting in Chengwatana State Forest with the “Prihoda Boys” (Howard, Roy and Edward). One year, he says, he and the boys cut down a bunch of pine trees in the state forest and built themselves a hunting cabin. They had a great time hunting during the day and playing poker at night until the DNR caught them, kicked them out and burned down their cabin (Although he laughs about it now, he hasn’t quite forgiven the DNR). He also enjoyed hunting for many years in Montana with the Kruse brothers. He describes those hunting trips as being so much fun that they needed to get back to work just to get some rest.
Fedder’s wife Virginia passed away in 1979, and in 1985, he retired from bricklaying. He married Florence Lenamae Patzoldt that year and spent two years, according to him, catching up on all the odd jobs that had piled up over the years. He and Florence were married for 34 years, spending 23 winters in Apache Junction, Arizona, hiking in the mountains and enjoying the mild temperatures.
Although Fedder says the years in Arizona were the best of his life, he is still just a good old Minnesota boy at heart. He has the antlers from the first deer he got bow hunting still hanging in his living room, and his favorite food is hotdish, of course. It doesn’t matter what kind of hotdish; they’re all good, he says.
When asked if he had advice for the younger generation, Fedder said, “Work hard. Young people need to have a good work ethic,” – which is pretty good advice given that Fedder is going strong at 93. But Fedder’s initial secrets of longevity, along with hard work, originally included hot women and good brandy, which he failed to mention in his advice to the youngsters.
The censoring of his advice might lead a person who doesn’t know him well to think that nine decades of living had mellowed Herb Fedder a bit, but that person would be wrong. He is just as feisty as he ever was.
