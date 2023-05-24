In a farmhouse just west of Rush Point on April 28, 1930, Axel and Helen Norman welcomed the birth of their first son, Jim. Two and a half years later, the Norman family, which eventually consisted of two more boys and three girls, moved to a farm just west of Pokegama where the family raised dairy cattle.
Jim and his siblings attended Jarvis Bay Country School District 117, walking the mile from the family’s farm everyday in all kinds of weather. The number of students varied over the years, but Jim says there were usually about twenty children, varying in grade level from first to eighth grade. After finishing eighth grade at the country school, Norman attended Pine City High School and graduated in 1947.
Jim remembers that growing up in the 1930s and ’40s was difficult. During the Depression no one had any money. It was so dry and hot that farming was a struggle, but the neighbors were all friendly and helped each other out as much as possible. Some of the neighboring men got jobs with the W.P.A. during this time and rebuilt the “Paul Bunyan Bridge” over the canal west of Pine City. It was back-breaking work, Norman said, for about twenty-five cents an hour.
But it wasn’t all hard times. Jim remembers walking into the courthouse when he was fifteen years old, paying fifty cents, and walking out with a brand new driver’s license. He also has fond memories of many holiday and Sunday picnics with the family and fun celebrations on holidays like Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.
During the driest days of the Depression, the Norman family managed to keep a garden growing by hauling water. The garden supplied the family with fresh vegetables in the summer and canned goods throughout the winter. Unfortunately, things didn’t get much easier as the 1930s ended. With the onset of World War II in 1941, prices on many things were frozen, but with everything going to the war effort, Jim says, the prices didn’t matter because there was nothing to buy. The war also delayed utilities such as electricity and plumbing coming to rural homes. The Normans finally got electricity in 1946 and telephone service in 1947. It wasn’t until 1961 that indoor plumbing, including septic, was available.
As an adult, Jim continued in the dairy business while often working side jobs as well. He did seasonal work at the Howe potato farm north of Henriette, and for thirteen years, he drove the feed truck part-time for Ernie Broz at the Pine City Mill. In 1954, Jim’s father passed away, and he took over the family’s dairy farm, eventually adding another forty acres across the road from the original homestead.
Jim married Carol Scheuer in 1956. They met at the Birchview Resort on the west side of Pokegama Lake. Carol was from the Twin Cities but had come up to Birchview Resort with a friend, and the rest, as they say, was history. Together they moved into a small house across from the original farm on that additional forty acres. In 1958, Jim bought a 520 John Deere tractor, the only tractor he ever bought brand new, and the couple began adding on to their little house as Doug, Vicki and Sandra came along. Jim and Carol were married for sixty-six years, up until her passing last December.
As a dairy farmer, Jim never had much time for hobbies or travel, but he did enjoy deer hunting and went out every year. He remembers that one year there was a contest for the biggest buck, and he was in first place throughout the contest right up until the last day when someone else got a bigger one. His second-place deer mount still hangs majestically looking over Jim’s living room.
With the help of his son Doug, who now lives across from his dad on the original farm, and his daughter Sandra, who lives just down the road, Jim continued milking cows until 2017 when he decided he didn’t want to go through another winter with the cows. He was 88 years old at the time and had been milking cows for 63 years. These days life is a little quieter, but he still gets his “farming fix” watching RFD-TV, a channel devoted to rural issues.
Jim credits his longevity to the fact that he quit smoking 50 years ago. He had been a three-pack-a-day smoker, but he just quit one day and never went back. He also says luck has played a role in his 93 years. Twenty-five years ago he had melanoma that required a couple of serious procedures to remove part of his lower lip from which he completely recovered. He was also diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2002 and had a heart valve put in three years ago. He was lucky, he said, that good local doctors, specifically mentioning Dr. Stillwell, detected the issues early and directed him to good specialists. His serious health concerns through the years and the unexpected death of his daughter Vicki in 2017 are probably part of the reason Jim wisely advises people to “take the good days when you get them and deal with the bad ones as they come because you just never know what tomorrow might bring.”
*Editor’s note: This story is part of the ‘Secrets to Longevity’ series. Here we will take a look at the lives of our local seniors over 90 years old where they will share their stories with us and what has kept them strong all their years. Please email editor@pinecitymn.com if you know of a local senior to profile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.