Jason Rarick

The Legislative Session has officially come to a close, and this year was a tough one. For 5 months, it felt like Democrats were totally unwilling to work with Republicans in any way. Every one of the “big” bills that was brought forward, Senate Republicans tried to offer amendments to. We were incredibly interested in working across the aisle to ensure rural Minnesota’s needs didn’t get left out of these final bills. Unfortunately, Republican amendments were repeatedly struck down on party line votes. It was a disheartening process, and it essentially limited the voice of half of the state. It was frustrating to say the least. Though there were numerous challenges, we were able to pass a bonding bill that served all of Minnesota. In that bill were a number of initiatives I was proud to champion. 

