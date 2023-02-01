Sheriff issues warning of fentanyl overdoses

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning last week stating that there have been seven drug overdoses in January already, and three of them resulted in deaths.
“We are still waiting for lab analysis to confirm the substances involved, but it is suspected in each case to involve fentanyl,” said Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson. “At this time, we have not made a connection to a common source.”
According to the sheriff’s office records, four overdoses occurred in Hinckley, two in Sandstone and one in Pine City on Mid River Road. Sheriff Jeff Nelson could not specify which incidents resulted in deaths as the investigation is ongoing. He added that there are other overdoses in the county happening that are not reported to officials.
In December, two overdoses were listed occurring on Dec. 2 on Lady Luck Drive in Hinckley and on Dec. 28 on 4th Ave. SE in Pine City.
Nelson’s office reported that in 2021, there were 57 overdoses, 6 of which were fatal. In 2022, there were 39 overdoses, and 2 of them resulted in fatalities.
Nelson added that there is “no safe opioid out there right now” and that each use runs the risk of an overdose. He said that even with the availability of Narcan, a prescription medicine that can reverse opioid overdoses, we are seeing unfortunate outcomes.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, opioid-involved overdose deaths among Minnesotans increased 44% from 2020 to 2021, and the number of deaths has more than doubled since 2019. Data for 2022 was not yet available.
“Please seek help if you are struggling with use,” Nelson added. “If you know someone in your household may have a use disorder, please have Narcan available. For more information on where Narcan can be obtained, visit: https://knowthedangers.com/naloxone-finder/.
