The Pine County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide city law enforcement and school resource officers across Pine County in 2021 and beyond.
Law enforcement contracts
The Pine County Board of Commissioners has approved agreements for law enforcement services between the Pine County Sheriff’s Office and the cities of Pine City and Sturgeon Lake.
For Pine City, the term of the contract runs through the end of 2023 with a 3% increase in the rate per year.
The 2021 rate will be $57.77 per hour or $210,861 per year. The 2022 rate will be $59.50 per hour or $217,175 per year. The 2023 rate will be $61.29 per hour or $223,709 per year.
For the city of Sturgeon Lake, the county board approved a contract running through the end of December 2020 at an hourly rate of $56.09 per hour.
According to county records, this is an “as needed” contract allowing enforcement of city ordinances and the city will be billed for time spent on the enforcement.
School Resource Officer Contracts
The Pine County Board of Commissioners also approved agreements with three Pine County school districts for school resource officers for the 2020-2021 school years.
The Pine City School District will have one, full-time school resource officer for the nine months of the school year. The officer will be contracted for 40 hours per week at an hourly rate of $36.26.
The Hinckley-Finlayson School District will have one, part-time school resource officer for the nine months of the school year. The officer will be contracted for 20 hours per week at an hourly rate of $36.26.
The East Central School District will also have one, part-time school resource officer for the nine months of the school year. The officer will be contracted for 20 hours per week at an hourly rate of $36.26.
