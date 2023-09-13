Shirley Benson, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, has peacefully passed away on Sept. 3, 2023, at the age of 87. She was born on Jan. 12, 1936, in Kroschel, Minn., to Nicholas and Eileen Karpen.
Shirley was a vibrant soul who touched the lives of many with her warm heart and infectious laughter. She resided in various places throughout her life, including Hinckley, Mora, St. Cloud, Ogilvie, Minneapolis, and eventually returned to her cherished hometown of Hinckley.
Growing up, Shirley attended Hinckley Elementary and graduated from Ogilvie High School. On July 21, 1956, she married the love of her life, Robert Eugene Benson, at the Ogilvie Methodist Church. Together, they built a beautiful life filled with love and togetherness.
Shirley was a dedicated individual who found joy in her work as a cook, baker, and housekeeper. She poured her heart into every meal she prepared and brought smiles to the faces of all who enjoyed her delicious creations. She was known for her green thumb, tending to her garden with love and cultivating beautiful blooms. In her spare time, she would showcase her creativity through sewing, crocheting, and baking homemade treats that would never last long.
Family meant everything to Shirley, and she cherished the moments spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Whether playing cards, sharing stories, or simply having coffee with friends, Shirley thrived in the presence of her loved ones.
She is survived by her sons; Eugene (April) Benson of Woodbridge, Va., and David (Marie) Benson of Hinckley, Minn., as well as her daughters; Diane (Eric) Benson-Holloway and her “adopted” daughter LeAnn Wiseman. Shirley also leaves behind 18 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren, who will forever cherish the memories they have shared with her.
Shirley is preceded in death by her beloved parents; Nicholas and Eileen (Floyd) Trupe; her brothers Joe, Ray, and Merlin; her sister, Patty; her loving husband Robert, her cherished grandson; Eric Holloway, and great-granddaughter Egypt Holloway
In honor of Shirley’s life, a Celebration of Life took place on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Methven Funeral Home in Sandstone, Minn. Family and friends were invited to gather and share heartfelt stories, laughter, and tears as they pay tribute to a remarkable woman who brought so much love and joy to their lives.
Shirley Benson will be deeply missed but her memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her. May she find eternal peace and happiness in the embrace of her loved ones who have gone before her.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Sandstone, Minnesota
