Shirley Erickson was born to Viola and Rollie Rosenquist on Jan. 1937 in Wilmar. She married Omar Magaard and lived in Pine city for over 20 years. She had three children that grew up in Pine City.
Then she moved to the Twin Cities after they divorced for many years. She moved back to Pine City in 2012. She reconnected with some of her old friends. She enjoyed her time in Pine City with friends and family. She passed away comfortably at her daughter, Danea and Dr. Joseph Nilsson’s home on June 27. She is survived by her children Bonnie (Kevin) Abbott, Denea (Dr. Joe Nilsson), Gary (Vicki) Magaard, and brother Robert (Dr. Marcia) Rosenquist.
She had seven grandchildren; Paul, Jon, Jennie, Jake, Katrina, Samantha, Gunnar. Great Grandchildren; Laura, Alivia, Eric, Devyn, Aliana, Ellie, Atticas, and Elias.
She will be missed by many and remembered by all. There will not a service per her wishes. We love you mom.
