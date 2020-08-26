Shirley Hansen of Grasston, Minnesota passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at the age of 88 due to complications with Covid-19.
Born in her hometown of Grasston, on Oct. 26, 1931. Shirley was raised by her parents Emmanuel “Ole” and Edna (Westin) Sylvander. After graduating from Braham High School, she moved to St. Paul where she worked as a bank receptionist. On Aug. 2, 1952, Shirley and Carl “Ted” Hansen wed and were blessed with four children. For 40 years, they dairy-farmed together just east of Grasston, working as the second generation on this Century farm.
During her lifetime, Shirley was involved in the Grange, Ladies Aid, Sunday School teachings, 4-H, neighborhood birthday clubs, and Homemakers. Other hobbies included gardening, canning, sewing, cooking, polka dancing, and camping. After selling their dairy herd in 1991, they traveled around Canada and Norway.
Shirley was proud to be a farmer’s wife and enjoyed milking the cows, raising calves, chickens, driving the tractor, and working side-by-side her husband. Through the years, they received several awards from the dairy association. She enjoyed researching the history of Grasston and eventually turned her passion into creating two Grasston history books.
On Aug. 2, 2020 Ted and Shirley celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, three sisters, and one daughter, Cynthia. Shirley was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Carl “Ted” Hansen of St. Clare’s, three children, Peter, Judy (Rick) Wolf, and Tom; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
A private family funeral was held for Shirley and her husband Ted on Aug. 20, 2020. A celebration of life for everyone to honor Ted and Shirley will be announced at a future date future. Arrangements were by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.