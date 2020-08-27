Pine City Council members are considering changing the meeting time for the second city council meeting of the month, currently held on the last Thursday of the month, and are looking for the public’s input on what that time should be.
The city council currently holds a regular meeting two times per month: the first Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. and the last Thursday at 8 a.m. – although because of COVID-19 this meeting has been changed to an online meeting taking place at 10 a.m.
City officials report that council is looking to adjust the meeting time for the regularly scheduled last Thursday of the month meeting, and are offering an online poll to take citizen input.
The poll asks what time the respondent might be most available to attend the city council meeting on the last Thursday of the month, offering the options of 9 a.m, 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. Citizens may also write in their own preferred time to attend
The city council moved from one council meeting per month to two council meetings per month in 2013. At that time both meetings were held at 6:30 p.m. Originally, the second monthly meeting was intended to be a non-voting work session, but after items requiring a vote began appearing regularly on the agenda this was changed to a regular city council meeting. The schedule for the second meeting was then changed to a morning meeting time in order to encourage public participation from those who might not be able to attend an evening meeting. However, regular public participation in those meetings has remained minimal.
To participate in the poll, go to the website at: https://rb.gy/civozg
