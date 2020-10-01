On Sept. 15, a sign was put up along the Snake River west of Pine City to honor the memory, service and sacrifice of Conservation Officer Eugene Wynn of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Wynn was killed and a Pine County deputy hospitalized after the two men were thrown from their boat while searching Cross Lake on April 19, 2019.
Anglers fishing on the shore of Cross Lake had reported seeing a possible human body in the water. Wynn and Sergeant Scott Grice of the Pine County Sheriff’s Office joined other deputies in responding to the scene. They were not able to determine what the object in the water was from the shore. Wynn got his boat, and he and Grice launched the boat and motored away from shore.
Within a minute of leaving the launch both Wynn and Grice were thrown from the boat into the frigid water. They began swimming toward shore. Additional deputies, with the help of neighbors, procured a row boat and attempted to rescue the officers in the water.
Rescuers successfully rescued Grice, but Wynn slipped beneath the water before rescuers were able to reach him.
At his April 26 funerals, officers filled the bleachers and the floor of the civic center, rows upon rows of men and women wearing uniforms of tan, brown, green, white, blue and red. They were joined by hundreds of supporters carrying a blue and white rose with a card attached saying, “Forever in our Hearts. Blessed are the Peacemakers,” with Wynn’s badge number: K297.
They were joined too by Pine City officials, who declared April 26 “Conservation Officer Eugene Wynn Memorial Day” in Pine City, and by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who ordered flags be flown at half-staff across the state.
“Conservation Officer Wynn was an outstanding Conservation Officer, who was admired and respected by his colleagues, and served with dignity and pride,” read the proclamation issued by Governor Walz. “The State of Minnesota recognizes Conservation Officer Wynn for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow citizens with its deepest gratitude, and all thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and entire community.”
Wynn was 43 years old and an 18 year veteran of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. He is survived by his wife, Pine County Judge Heather Wynn, and their two young children, a daughter and a son.
Wynn was the 22nd Minnesota conservation officer to die in the line of duty.
