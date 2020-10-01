On Sept. 18, Lucas Scott Bedard, 42, of Coon Rapids was sentenced to 62 months in prison for his sixth felony DWI, after he was arrested on new year’s eve in Pine County.
According to the Pine County Attorney’s Office, on Dec 31, 2019, Minnesota State Patrol troopers and Pine County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a location on northbound Interstate 35 near Hinckley. Bedard’s vehicle was in a ditch by the entrance ramp.
Deputies said Bedard had a strong odor of alcohol, slurred speech, and watery/bloodshot eyes. Bedard had difficulty walking and balancing, and he failed field sobriety tests. Bedard had an ignition interlock requirement on his license, but his vehicle was not equipped with one.
Bedard was arrested and he subsequently refused to provide a breath test. Bedard has five prior DWI convictions, including four felony DWIs – two of which involved prison sentences. The prior felony convictions and number of DWIs made this case a felony also.
Pine County Attorney Reese Frederickson thanked the Minnesota State Patrol and the Pine County Sheriff’s Office for their work on the case.
