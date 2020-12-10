Last year, the Snow Angel Project was able to help 29 families in Pine City. This year, they hope to help even more.
Jeremiah Mohr, the originator of the Snow Angel Project, described it as a nonprofit program designed to spread holiday cheer to the local community. Despite the success of the program last year, he said concerns about COVID-19 and rules on gathering made him second-guess himself about organizing it again in 2020.
“I kept making excuses to myself on why I wasn’t going to do the Snow Angel Project this year,” Mohr said. “I was reminiscing on all the negativity going on right now, it dawned on me that we need the Snow Angel Project more than ever right now. It allows us to impact people’s lives positively.”
The program allows people to nominate local families or people in a ten-mile radius of Pine City. The selected families or people will be visited by Snow Angel volunteers and receive a special gift. The Snow Angel volunteers will utilize Covid-19 preventative measures at all times.
Mohr said they are looking for nominations for the following:
1. Elders in the community who aren’t able to be with their loved ones during the holiday season.
2. Families that need some extra help with groceries or presents during this time.
“Our main goal for this project is to bring joy to those in need,” Mohr said. “It’s a chance for our younger generations to get out and make a positive impact in others’ lives.”
He said that they would not be putting together gift baskets this year, but would instead be doing mostly gift cards for groceries along with cards.
“I’m thinking of some Christmas flowers for some of the elders in the community that aren’t needing food, such as people in nursing homes,” Mohr said.
Those interested in making a nomination or volunteering for the Snow Angel Project are asked to contact Jeremiah Mohr at jeremiahdustbusters@gmail.com or call 320-428-3643.
Donations can be mailed or dropped off at:
WCMP radio station
15429 Pokegama Lake Road
Pine City MN 55063.
Checks should be made payable to Snow Angel Project, and Mohr said that 100% of funds raised will go towards gifts for the recipients. They will accept nominations until Monday, Dec. 21. Gifts will be distributed on Thursday, Dec. 24
