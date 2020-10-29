Hailey LaVerne Houdek Solomon was born on Oct. 13, 2020 at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina. She weighed five pounds and was 17.5 inches long. Her parents are Jeremey and Caroline Houdek Solomon of South Minneapolis. Grandparents are Bob and Betty Ann France Sterbentz of Marine on St. Croix, Calvin and Cindy Houdek of Scandia, and Ken and Barb Solomon of Huron, South Dakota. Her great grandparent is Margaret Houdek of Pine City, and the late Calvin Houdek Sr., Laverne and Emil France and Mildred France.
