Sonja Overholser

Sonja Elizabeth Overholser, age 86, of Askov, Minn. passed away on Nov. 12, 2022 at Anoka, Minn.
Sonja was born in rural Askov on the farm of her parents, Hans and Austrid Nielsen, on Oct. 15, 1936.
She worked on the farm, thinned rutabagas along with most in the town, was a housekeeper in Minneapolis, and worked at Sunshine Biscuit and Western Union in the summers while a teenager. During this time Sonja and her brothers, Eric Nielsen, and Karl Nielsen, as well as friend Elizabeth Espointour, were members of the local championship rifle team. She graduated from Askov High School in 1954, attended the University of Minnesota, Duluth for a time, then obtained her LPN license. She spoke of working for Dr. Fellows in Duluth many times.
In 1962 she began living in Askov at Route 1, Box 229 (now Brogade/Bridge Street) where she remained for the next 60 years. She planted wind breaks north and south, a large orchard and maintained a huge garden. After divorcing, Sonja worked as waitress, bartender, bookkeeper, tax practitioner, assistant deputy registrar, tree planter for the state and picked up more college credits. After re-marrying, she began working at the Moose Lake Regional Treatment Center as an LPN and eventually as prison guard, retiring at age 62.
Sonja spent seven years on the Askov School board, eight years as Community Education Advisory Council, six years on the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Council, PTSA, women’s club, deer hunting, Pine County Minibus Board secretary 4-H, Girl Scouts, BLCW quilting, and many years an artist and musician. She traveled the US to compete in indoor archery tournaments and won several awards in her class including National Senior Limited Freestyle Champion in 1992.
Sonja was preceded in death by her Danish immigrant grandparents, Anton and Dagmar Gravesen and Mads and Marie Nielsen, parents Hans and Austrid Nielsen, younger brother Karl Anton Nielsen, and husbands James W. Overholser and Douglas D. Ullereng, and special friend Pinkie.
Sonja is survived by her children, Sherman (Natalie) Ullereng and Kristi Ullereng, grandchildren Robert Burns (Crystal), Jessica Formo (Dan), Katie Ullereng Christensen (Josh) and Jacob Ullereng Pilleri, great-grandchildren Braden, Grayson, Preston, Olivia, Emma, Paislee, and special friend Tigger.
Sonja was interred together with her husband of 45 years, James William Overholser, among her Danish forebears and friends at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, Askov, Minn.
The families of Sonja and Jim wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all who assisted her and the family in their final years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.