 I watched a murmuration of starlings move as if it were inside a lava lamp, which made me think of hummingbirds. That’s because it’s a small world after all. In Minnesota, four native plant species—eastern columbine, Indian paintbrush, jewelweed and cardinal flower—rely on hummingbirds for pollination. The ruby-throated hummingbird’s wings beat an amazing 53 times every second and its heart throbs 1,260 times a minute.

