It is a long road that brings John Stiles to his role as the new commuting pastor of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Pine City.
Stiles grew up in Albert Lea and met his wife Sandy in college in Sioux Falls. After several years as a youth worker, he became a pastor and has served in churches all over Minnesota – in Fairmont in 1993, in Mankato, in New Brighton, in the Twin Cities and Brainerd – 26 years in the ministry, all the while raising their two children, Bethany and Nate.
“In the meantime, my wife was trucking right along, finding work,” Stiles said. “She’s in home health care, and special education with an emphasis on the group home side.”
But Sandy wanted to be closer to her parents who live in the Twin Cities. They tried to find a congregation in that area but weren’t able to do so.
“She finally said, ‘If I get a job ... would you follow me for a change?’ She got a job with Catholic Eldercare. So I left the ministry.”
Stiles got a job working in Home Depot, and said he truly enjoyed the experience.
“I just met some wonderful people there,” Stiles said. “We had a ball. Lots of hardworking folks from all over the world at Home Depot there. So I learned about ceramic tile, hardwood floors, carpet pads. More kinds of linoleum than you could shake a stick at. Helping people make their homes safer warmer and drier.”
Then he was asked to fill in as a preacher at Our Redeemer.
“I actually preached on Easter Sunday here,” he said. “It was just fun ... there were just three of us [in the church] and we were all waving at everybody out there in cyberspace.”
Our Redeemer had previously stipulated that they wanted a pastor who lived in town, but after interviewing Stiles they decided to bring him on.
“I think they were open to a commuter,” he said. “They were aware of that reality and wanted to make it work. They have a lot of history, and a can-do attitude and spirit. I’m excited about the opportunity. This is a beautiful city with so many opportunities, outdoors, industry, the college ... you have a lot of neat things happening here.
“And the people at this church, man, really go-getters. I’ve only been here a month but I can’t tell you how many times people tell me, ‘Oh – there’s a men’s group there, they put a ramp in for me,’ ‘They helped move us, they unloaded my U-Haul.’ So, lots of dedicated people here at Our Redeemer.”
He said he’ll bring positivity and his love of music to the role, and looks forward to helping the staff and volunteers grow into their strengths.
He noted that Our Redeemer made the most of their time without a permanent pastor, directing their funds toward paying off the mortgage for the building.
“It’s a milestone,” Stiles said. “But ... you don’t want to sit on your laurels and kick back. There’s always more to do.”
