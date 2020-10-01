The COVID-19 pandemic may be stressful for many Minnesotans, leading to fear, anxiety and other strong emotions.
Tai Mendenhall, an associate professor in the College of Education and Human Development’s Couple and Family Therapy Program, explains how the pandemic can affect the mental health of individual people, couples and families, as well as ways they can care for their overall well-being.
Q: How can the pandemic impact a person’s everyday well-being?
Prof. Mendenhall: Like with all things, the pandemic is affecting our surroundings, our interactions with others and even our own biology. For individuals, their response to stressors caused by a pandemic can vary.
Physically, we may experience increased insomnia, headaches, or lethargy. Our appetites might be changing — gravitating toward lots of junk food, or to not eating at all.
Psychologically, we may feel more irritable and short-tempered, sad or depressed, worried or scattered, keyed-up or on-edge. We may be having difficulties with concentration or memory. We may be disengaging from work (and others), and not getting anything productive done. Some of us, on the other hand, may be throwing ourselves into work as a way to distract from what’s happening at home and around the world.
Socially, we may be less interested in talking with friends or family – or maybe we want this more than ever before (e.g., Zoom, telephone).
Q: What are ways for individuals to care for their own mental health and those of others?
Prof. Mendenhall: Mental health is connected to all the layers that make us human — from biological to social levels.
During COVID-19, we should:
• pay attention to eating a good diet, get daily exercise, and practice common sense sleep hygiene strategies.
• disengage from constant negative news and social media exposure, embrace the art or music that you “never have time” for — read (for fun), meditate and engage with nature.
• do all of these things with others, such as planning weekly Zoom calls with loved ones, writing letters (the old fashioned, handwritten kind) and telling people that you love that you love them.
Whatever you do, do it on purpose — and do more than one thing. We always do better when we do a lot of things rather than when we put all of our eggs into one basket.
If you or a loved one is experiencing emotional distress or a mental health crisis, there are resources available:
• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-TALK
• Crisis Text Line: Text “MN” to 741741
• Minnesota Farm & Rural Helpline: (833) 600-2670
